BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the company's stock after selling 288,212 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in BILL were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ER Collective Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $464,588,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,186 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BILL by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166,899 shares of the company's stock worth $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $54,275,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BILL from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on BILL in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

BILL opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,739.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

See Also

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