Bingham Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $234.28 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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