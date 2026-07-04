BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day moving average is $411.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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