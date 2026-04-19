Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,868 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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