Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,557 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,224 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company's stock worth $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company's stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,956 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company's stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company's stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company's stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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