Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $83.65 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,401 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore increased their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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