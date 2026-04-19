Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $92,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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