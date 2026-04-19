Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,385 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,680 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,472,147,000 after purchasing an additional 365,581 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,804,416 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,617,959,000 after purchasing an additional 977,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,478,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,085,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,908,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $615,050,000 after acquiring an additional 969,030 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $89.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,782,941.44. This represents a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here