Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,087 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the software company's stock after selling 19,087 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day moving average is $303.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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