Birinyi Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,492. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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