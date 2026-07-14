Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,490 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,391,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,873,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $427.24 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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