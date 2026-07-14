Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,600 The Boeing Company $BA

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Boeing comprises about 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $215.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

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