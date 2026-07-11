BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,785 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BJ opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.22. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here