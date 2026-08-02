Bk Technologies, Inc. $BKTI Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,372 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Bk Technologies worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 211,453 shares of the company's stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bk Technologies by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bk Technologies by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Bk Technologies by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company's stock.

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Bk Technologies Price Performance

Bk Technologies stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $299.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 16.03%.Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Bk Technologies

In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki sold 2,777 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $229,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,224.64. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bk Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company's product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

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