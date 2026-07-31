Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,272 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Black Hills worth $79,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,615 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Black Hills by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,275,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 634,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,539 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $131,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $110,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $98,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the sale, the director owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,958.92. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $78.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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