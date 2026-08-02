BlackBerry Limited $BB Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,063,153 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of BlackBerry worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $3,892,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,501.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,890,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,039 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,809,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Tim Foote sold 8,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $89,926.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $803,002.20. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $71,002.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,499.06. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 355,858 shares of company stock worth $4,012,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.92.

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BlackBerry Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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