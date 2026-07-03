BlackRock $BLK Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,574 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after buying an additional 5,386,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 106,934.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,284,408 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $128,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,451,122 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 968,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,393.00 to $1,430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.44.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $994.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,039.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,046.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 53.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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