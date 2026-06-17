Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,646 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 32,773 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in Oracle were worth $93,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 6,725 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. BLKBRD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here