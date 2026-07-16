Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201,855 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 80.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on KINS

Insider Activity at Kingstone Companies

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Thomas Newgarden bought 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $119,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 99,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,496.34. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,502 shares of company stock valued at $653,377 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kingstone Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Kingstone Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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