Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,188 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,443 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Mosaic worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 170.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Get Mosaic alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE MOS opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Mosaic's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here