BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $404.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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