Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Position Lifted by Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 4,830.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,056 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,810 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up 3.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,321 shares of company stock valued at $96,830,814. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.8%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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