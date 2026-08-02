Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $250.00 to $218.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $829,439.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,715,449.30. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and AI demand: Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Mizuho upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results continue to support the bull case: Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy shares gap up after strong earnings

Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical volatility are limiting conviction: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks.

Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Hunterbrook challenges fuel-cell performance claims: Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Hunterbrook report challenges fuel-cell performance

Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class-action announcements add legal overhang: Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Bloom Energy class action investor alert

Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views weigh on sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $176 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating, while BMO issued a pessimistic forecast. Those targets contrast sharply with Mizuho’s bullish outlook and highlight uncertainty over whether Bloom’s growth expectations justify its valuation. Bloom Energy analyst coverage

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $206.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.75 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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