Blue Capital Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Prologis accounts for 1.7% of Blue Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Trading Up 1.8%

PLD opened at $139.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $150.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank cut shares of Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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