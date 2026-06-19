Blue Capital Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,997 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Blue Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,721,000. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Finally, McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $363.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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