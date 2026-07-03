Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Stock Position Raised by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 842.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,708 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 335,838 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,245,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,608,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,016,000 after acquiring an additional 691,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,402,615 shares of the company's stock worth $977,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,563,953 shares of the company's stock worth $382,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,123,877 shares of the company's stock worth $211,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 766.67%.

More Blue Owl Capital News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Report on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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