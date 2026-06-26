Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,841.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,622.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,421.57. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,959.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,772.62.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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