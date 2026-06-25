Blue Trust Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MU opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,213.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $788.74 and its 200-day moving average is $513.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,013.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Article Title

The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Article Title

Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Article Title

The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s elevated capital spending plans and some analyst warnings suggest investors may still watch closely for signs that the memory boom cools or margins normalize later on. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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