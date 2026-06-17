Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,583 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand.

Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Buy rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver.

Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary also notes that Amazon has faced pressure from higher AI and infrastructure spending, which can weigh on near-term margins even if it supports longer-term growth.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $254.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here