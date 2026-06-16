Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. 71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sienna Gestion increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 49,317 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Up 4.3%

Oracle stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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