BluePrint Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 16,363 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

BluePrint Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.6% of BluePrint Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 113,878 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,529 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $244,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside.

ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Article Title

Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Positive Sentiment: Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported.

Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Article Title

ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Article Title

ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Negative Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that investors oppose some board positions and Exxon’s Texas redomicile proposal, raising the risk of a contentious annual meeting and potential governance overhang. Article Title

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $152.58 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

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