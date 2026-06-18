BNB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

BNB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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