BNB Wealth Management LLC Invests $750,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

BNB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,110.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $718.42 and a 200-day moving average of $482.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.80.

View Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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