BNB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BNB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,648 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of BNB Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $349,651,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,725,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 519,290 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $162,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206,158 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $363.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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