Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,053 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,043 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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