Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 19,792 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,657 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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