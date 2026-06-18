Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 28,338 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,206 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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