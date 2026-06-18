Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,063 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 227,965 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 66,051 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 267,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HPE opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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