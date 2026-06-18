Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,977 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 214,783 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,369,000. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 6,362 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 169,120 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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