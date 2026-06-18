Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1,674.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,013 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

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Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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