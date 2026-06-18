Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,968 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 210,632 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $940.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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