Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 51,250 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,224 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion of Uber Eats grocery delivery: Uber added regional chains including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly. The broader grocery network could increase order frequency, strengthen local-market density and diversify Uber’s delivery business. Uber Eats adds five regional US grocery chains

Uber added regional chains including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly. The broader grocery network could increase order frequency, strengthen local-market density and diversify Uber’s delivery business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Brokerages assign Uber a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, and some commentary argues that the stock looks inexpensive relative to its earnings potential. This may provide support following its recent underperformance, although investors are waiting for evidence of sustained earnings growth. Uber consensus Moderate Buy rating

Brokerages assign Uber a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, and some commentary argues that the stock looks inexpensive relative to its earnings potential. This may provide support following its recent underperformance, although investors are waiting for evidence of sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle strategy offers long-term upside: Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles, potentially expanding its future robotaxi network and giving the company exposure to autonomous transportation growth. Uber investment in Rivian

Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles, potentially expanding its future robotaxi network and giving the company exposure to autonomous transportation growth. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are in focus: Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Uber lacks the usual indicators supporting a likely earnings beat. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the upcoming report, particularly given the company’s prior quarter revenue missed estimates despite an EPS beat. Uber earnings expectations

Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Uber lacks the usual indicators supporting a likely earnings beat. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the upcoming report, particularly given the company’s prior quarter revenue missed estimates despite an EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in delivery is increasing: DoorDash’s FAA Part 135 certification could enable commercial drone delivery, potentially reducing labor costs and improving delivery margins. If successfully scaled, the technology could widen DoorDash’s competitive advantage in local fulfillment. DoorDash drone certification

DoorDash’s FAA Part 135 certification could enable commercial drone delivery, potentially reducing labor costs and improving delivery margins. If successfully scaled, the technology could widen DoorDash’s competitive advantage in local fulfillment. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and macro risks weigh on sentiment: Uber reportedly cut dozens of jobs as part of an AI restructuring, while elevated core inflation and slower-than-expected GDP growth raise concerns about consumer spending and operating costs. The Rivian commitment also represents substantial capital spending before autonomous-vehicle returns are realized. Uber AI restructuring

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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