Boothe Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 19,979 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI data-center expansion: AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Core Scientific's AMD Deal Could Generate $14 Billion Over 15 Years

AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Susquehanna Just Upped Its Price Target on AMD Stock

Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Positive Sentiment: AI demand narrative remains intact: An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. AMD Stock Rallies as Anthropic Highlights the Need for More Powerful CPUs

An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the next major test: AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations.

AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Analysts caution that AMD’s high valuation depends on aggressive growth over the next two years. The stock’s recent pullback, competition from Nvidia and Chinese chipmakers, and the possibility that AI spending expectations are already priced in could limit further gains. The Growth That Has To Land For Advanced Micro Devices Stock to Make Sense

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $485.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $791.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here