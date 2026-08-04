Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,921 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 55,432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $114.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 76.71%. The business's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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