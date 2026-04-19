Bosman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Bosman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up about 1.4% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company's stock worth $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $14,814,000.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,495,733.20. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $474,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,360. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,209,539 shares of company stock worth $1,062,466,747.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a PE ratio of -36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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