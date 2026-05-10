Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Boosted by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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