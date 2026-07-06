Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 5,311.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,226 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 322,161 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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