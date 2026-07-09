Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Capstone Capital Management Ltd

Capstone Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 576.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here