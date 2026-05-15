Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 1,509,137 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $117,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here