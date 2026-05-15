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Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Boston Scientific logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Bessemer Group Inc. increased its Boston Scientific stake by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, buying nearly 1 million additional shares and bringing its holdings to about $371.6 million. Institutional investors now own 89.07% of the company.
  • Boston Scientific beat quarterly earnings expectations, posting EPS of $0.80 versus the $0.79 estimate on revenue of $5.20 billion, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2026 and full-year 2026 guidance that topped or matched Wall Street expectations.
  • Despite solid fundamentals, the stock has been under pressure: shares were around $53.61, near the 12-month low, and several analysts trimmed price targets even as the consensus rating remained “Moderate Buy.”
  • Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896,966 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 993,753 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $371,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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