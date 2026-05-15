Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896,966 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 993,753 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $371,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

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Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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